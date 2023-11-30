This Hollywood Superstar Thinks She'd Make a 'Good President,' But Can't Run for Office

This American movie star is convinced that she would make a good president of the United States. Unfortunately, a rule prevents him from running for office.

Actor then president? Ronald Reagan once made a foray into politics after his career on the big screen, becoming the 40th president of the United States. Excuse me a little. Today, another Hollywood star does not hide his desire to follow in his footsteps.

In an interview with the BBC, Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke directly about the 2024 presidential campaign which is stirring minds across the Atlantic and about his own profile. "I think I'll make a good president," the action superstar admitted, adding that everything "[he] accomplished was for America."

During this interview, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian of origin, returned to his relationship with his adopted country, admitting that it “gave him so many opportunities”. “The Americans welcomed me with open arms, no one slowed me down in my success,” he stressed, assuring that he wanted to return the favor. "The only thing I can't do in return is run for president, and I'm not going to complain about that. It would be a little selfish if I tried to change this law."

But this confession should not be taken as an admission of candidacy, quite the contrary. Indeed, Arnold Schwarzenegger cannot run in the American presidential election. The actor, seen in Terminator or Conan the Barbarian, was in fact born in the wrong country. To be president of the United States, you must be a native of one of the 50 American states.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was certainly governor of California from 2003 to 2011. But it was because he obtained American citizenship that he was able to run. For this position, unlike that of President of the United States, American nationality is sufficient, regardless of place of birth.

But the interpreter of the T-800 in the saga of James Cameron nevertheless gave his opinion on the 2024 election, which could see a new match played out between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Without commenting on one or the other, the publicly Republican actor said that he "hopes that America will elect new blood. For me, it's a little strange that the battle is between people in their 60s or even 80s, rather than those in their 40s and 50s, or even younger."