This great detective and comedy series has gone completely unnoticed in France - you can watch it streaming for free

If you're not sure what to watch right now, why not try this awesome Columbo-style detective series? And what's more, it can be streamed for free!

Among all the detective series visible on television, it is often difficult to choose the one that will transport us from episode to episode, from mystery to mystery. While some have established themselves as classics over the course of TV rebroadcasts, others are trying to exist and conquer the French public.

This is the case of Poker Face, an American series completely new in France which made its debut on the TF1 streaming platform when it launched on January 8. And yet, it had already been a critical success across the Atlantic for a year. For good reason: this detective series which alternates laughter and tears is a creation of Rian Johnson, who has already proven himself in the detective genre on Netflix with Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion.

Poker Face tells the story of Charlie Cale's journey across the United States. On the run, she can't help but solve the many crimes that come her way. It must be said that in addition to being very perceptive, she has an extraordinary gift: she is able to sense when someone is lying.

Poker Face follows in Columbo's footsteps: viewers know, from the start of the episode, who the murderer is and his motive. The issue is therefore not to know who committed the crime as in most investigative series, but rather to discover how Charlie will solve the murder. The spectator then adopts the enjoyable position of knowing in relation to the heroine and can delight in the cat and mouse game that plays out between her and the criminal.

If Poker Face is a success, it’s also thanks to its five-star cast. Series fans will recognize in the role of Charlie Cale the American actress Natasha Lyonne, already noticed in Russian Doll and Orange is the New Black, capable of being as funny as she is touching.

And who says investigative series, says myriad guest stars: Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Hong Chau (Watchmen), Danielle MacDonald (The Tourist), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises), Chloë Sevigny (American Psycho), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Charles Melton (Riverdale) and others make an appearance for one (or more) episodes.

Poker Face is a detective series broadcast exclusively on the TF1 platform. This is completely free, with advertising. A new episode is posted online on the First Channel website every Friday. At the end of ten episodes, you will have to wait until the release of season 2, scheduled for this year in the United States.