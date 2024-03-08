This fantastic film with a Stranger Things star will be Netflix's new audience hit

Netflix is ​​releasing its new fantasy film, a retelling of fairy tales that has all the ingredients to become the streaming platform's next success.

Among the programs not to be missed in March 2024 on Netflix, it is possible to discover a fantastic film, a feminine and feminist reinterpretation of traditional tales with the star of the series Stranger Things. Such a cocktail now promises to be a great success on the streaming platform.

The Lady and the Dragon is a fantasy film which, as its name suggests, will depict the battle between a young woman and a fire-breathing animal in a fictional medieval universe. More specifically, this feature film follows the journey of Princess Elodie, who agrees to marry a prince to save her family economically. But once the nuptials are sealed, she discovers that it was only a trap and finds herself thrown into a cave with a dragon. She will have to use all her ingenuity and courage to survive.

As you will have understood, The Lady and the Dragon seeks to take the opposite approach to the fairy tale we are used to. Here, no princess in distress saved from the terrible dragon by a prince charming, since the latter does not fail to sacrifice her to the dragon. Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later, Intruders) explains to Tudum his experience on this film: "It was a very intense journey that I was so excited to design and develop. Basically, it is such a beautiful story about a young woman becoming a strong, independent, self-sufficient adult. Elodie has no support. It's a true survival experience."

The latest Netflix production features a face well known to viewers in the lead role. It is in fact Millie Bobby Brown, star of Stranger Things and the Elona Holmes franchise, who finds herself facing the terrible dragon of the title. The 20-year-old actress plays the role of some very beautiful people, since the prince is played by Nick Robinson (Love, Simon), the mother-in-law by Robin Wright (House of Cards), while other characters are played by Angela Bassett (Black Panther) and Ray Winstone (The Departed).

The Lady and the Dragon is a Netflix film available on the streaming platform since Friday March 8, 2024. To view it, all you need is a subscription, for 5.99 euros per month (with advertising), 13.49 euros per month (standard) or 19.99 euros per month (premium).