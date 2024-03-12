This excellent action series is a hit around the world and even breaks records (even though it's not on Netflix)

This is the event series at the start of the year which has been very successful for several months and has even broken certain records.

This blockbuster series is a must-see at the start of 2024. Spectacular and composed of a cast of rising Hollywood stars, it is achieving very good audiences even though it is not even on Netflix, the juggernaut of the sector. She's even breaking records on her own streaming platform, although you may have missed the phenomenon.

From its launch weekend, Masters of the Air broke records and became one of the big hits at the start of the year. The series became, in its first days online, the most watched in the history of Apple TV. This means that it did better than blockbuster series, like The Morning Show. The audience of the streaming platform has increased by 65% ​​around the world, we learn from an article from Variety. However, we do not know the precise audience figures. If we rely on Flixpatrol, which lists the most watched programs on each platform, it is also the most watched series on the platform from week to week.

No wonder since it is one of the most anticipated programs of recent years. Produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks - no less -, Masters of the Air is the third program in their anthological saga on the American army during the Second World War, 22 years after Band of Brothers (on the army) and 13 years after The Pacific (about the Navy).

To fly into the air and tell the story of the heavy daily life of US Army pilots (and the heavy losses suffered during air raids), it is a cast of young actors who have become essential on the small and big screen who are reunited. Revealed in Elvis and now starring in Dune Part II, Austin Butler plays one of the pilots in the series opposite Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin), Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Nate Mann (Licorice Pizza) and Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education, Doctor Who).

In total, Masters of the Air is made up of nine episodes, airing weekly every Friday. If you want to catch up on the series, don't delay: the final episode goes live on Apple TV this Friday, March 15, 2024.