This distressing space investigation can be watched in 8 hours - the series will keep subscribers in suspense

A new eight-episode thriller can be streamed starting this week. This series on a space investigation promises to be as fantastic as it is intriguing.

Space is still full of many mysteries that we still have difficulty understanding. If scientists rack their brains to grasp all its secrets, the far reaches of the galaxy inspire the craziest science fiction scenarios. This week, it is possible to discover a new series of this kind.

Constellation is the new fiction to discover on Apple TV from February 21, 2024, every Wednesday. Created by Peter Harness, this eight-episode series mixes science fiction, action and psychological thriller: an explosive cocktail to offer a new program that should keep viewers in suspense.

In Constellation, subscribers to Apple's streaming platform can follow the adventures of an astronaut, victim of a catastrophe during her mission in space, who must logically return to Earth. But her return to her family does not come without difficulty, especially when she realizes that parts of her life seem to have simply disappeared. She then launches into an investigation to find out what is going on.

In the casting, Constellation brings together well-known faces from the small and big international screen. Noomi Rapace, known for her role as Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish saga Millennium, plays the leading role. She plays opposite Jonathan Banks, unforgettable in the role of Mike Ehrmantraut in the series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, but also the British actor James D'Arcy who we could see in the series Agent Carter. Julian Looman, Lenn Kudrjawizki and William Catlett are also part of the series' cast.

To watch Constellation, you have to go to Apple TV. The Apple streaming platform has accustomed its subscribers to broadcasting each of its series on a weekly basis. The beginning of the series can be discovered this Wednesday, February 21, 2024. You will therefore have to wait a few weeks before discovering the finale and solving all the mysteries of the program, since the series is made up of eight episodes lasting approximately one hour .

Remember that a paid Apple TV subscription is required to access the streaming platform's content. It costs 9.99 euros per month. All of the VOD giant's content is also available to Canal and MyCanal subscribers, at no extra cost to their subscription.