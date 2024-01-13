This distressing detective series is back, it's the best to watch this week

After several years of waiting, a cult and captivating detective series is returning to streaming. This is the event of the week not to be missed.

If there is a series not to be missed this week, it is undoubtedly this one. Four years after its last season, this nervous and intense detective series, which has become cult, makes its highly anticipated return in streaming every Sunday in the United States. It will be possible to see it in France every Monday, from January 14.

True Detective was unanimously praised by critics during its first season in 2014. This anthology detective series, whose story and cast change each season, brings together a five-star cast and systematically follows a distressing criminal investigation that questions our society. If season 2 had more mixed reviews, the first and third were praised by the press and the public.

Season 4, titled True Detective: Night Country, has already received very positive reviews from media who were able to view it before its release. This new burst of episodes takes place in Alaska. Two investigators, Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, are tasked with investigating the disappearance of six men from a research station.

This fourth season of True Detective brings together Jodie Foster (who won the Oscar for best actress for a similar role in The Silence of the Lambs) and American boxer Kali Reis (Black Flies) in the investigative duo. They opposite Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter, Killing Eve), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who) and John Hawkes (3 Billboards: The Vengeance Panels).

If the writers and directors of previous seasons have changed in True Detective: Night Country, that does not prevent it from being a success. Fans of the first season will find the sticky and disturbing atmosphere of the first, as well as investigators consumed by their past confronted with a dark investigation.

This is a “true achievement” according to Indiewire, when the Daily Telegraph (UK) hails a “spectacular, terrifying and unforgettable” season with a “stunning Jodie Foster”. Rolling Stones magazine calls it a “must-see” season.

This season 4 is made up of six episodes. Each is broadcast in France on Mondays from January 15, 2024. It should therefore end on February 19. To watch True Detective: Night Country streaming, however, you must have two subscriptions. First, you need to have access to Prime Video: the Amazon site is available for 6.99 euros per month (30-day free trial).

But unfortunately this is not enough to see season 4 of the detective series, just like all other HBO programs. You must also subscribe to the Warner pass accessible from Prime Video. The latter costs 9.99 euros per month after a 7-day free trial. From next summer, you will have to go to Max to watch HBO series in France.