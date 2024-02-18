This director is the author of great cinema masterpieces, you can catch up with several of them for free

One of the great authors of American cinema is in the spotlight at the moment. You can catch up with many of his masterpieces via streaming, and without paying!

It's never too late to discover immense classics of world cinema, which have become cult for generations of spectators and movie buffs. At this moment, it is possible to immerse ourselves in the filmography of a pioneering director who completely redefined the thriller genre. And this, for free.

Alfred Hitchcock, master of thrillers and detective films, is in the spotlight on France Télévision. For the occasion, it is possible to discover a new film every week on the public group's free streaming platform. In total, there are 12 films that can be discovered without paying a cent on france.tv.

In detail, it is possible to see both essential classics and some of his works a little less known to the general public: The Man Who Knew Too Much (since January 5), The Fifth Column (since January 12 ), The Rope (since January 19), The Vise (since January 26), Cold Sweat (since February 2), Shadow of a Doubt (since February 9), Frenzy (February 16) , The Torn Curtain (February 23), Rear Window (March 1), No Spring for Marnie (March 8), Family Plot (March 15) and But... Who Killed Harry? (March 22).

Be careful though, some of these films have age restrictions and should not be seen with young children. This is the case for Frenzy, not recommended for under 12s, and The Torn Curtain, No Spring for Marnie and Family Plot, not recommended for under 10s.

Born in 1899 and died in 1980, Alfred Hitchcock was a British-American director considered one of the greatest Hollywood filmmakers of his time. In total, he directed around fifty feature films over a 60-year career. Many have become essentials of the English-speaking and global seventh art, like: Cold Sweat, Death on the Trail, Psycho, Rebecca, The Birds or Rear Window.

Alfred Hitchcock was nicknamed "the master of suspense", and for good reason: he specialized in detective films and thrillers, creating many techniques that have become inherent to the thriller genre, including the use of tension for purposes of suspense. For example in The Rope, available on france.tv, Alfred Hitchcock uses new techniques and tricks (for the time) to give the impression that his film is made entirely in one sequence shot.

To see his films, simply register, without taking out any subscription, to the france.tv platform. Viewing is then completely free, in exchange for a few ads at launch.