This dark series, less than 6 hours long, will keep viewers on the edge of their seats - and it's free

This noir thriller in just six episodes can be watched for free in streaming. Don't miss this new tragic series with a demanding cast of actors.

It is possible to discover quality programs without having to pay a single cent. Several platforms exist in France to watch films and series for free. This week, a dark thriller in six episodes will certainly attract the curiosity of spectators looking for demanding programs.

De Grace was released on arte.tv on January 31, 2024. This new French series, created by Vincent Maël Cardona, will also be broadcast on Arte on Thursdays February 8 and 15 for those who prefer cathode to streaming. This thriller follows a family of dockers from Le Havre who are falling apart. While the Leprieur clan celebrates the birthday of the patriarch, a highly respected figure in the port, the family balance is completely disrupted when the youngest of the siblings is arrested for possession of narcotics.

In the casting of De Grace, those familiar with the small screen will recognize figures of French dramaturgical art, starting with Olivier Gourmet in the role of the father of the family. He is surrounded by the comedian Panayotis Pascot, who after his surprise explosion in a bookstore, finds here an unsuitable role in the dramatic world. Pierre Lottin (Les Tuche, A Triumph), Margot Bancilhon (Five, Ami-ami) and Alyzée Costes (Les Papillons Noirs) complete the casting, among the revelations.

Before its TV broadcast, this series mixing family, social drama and police investigations won over critics. The magazine specializing in serial and cinematographic news, Première, praises "an effective script [...] between Shakespearean tragedy and urban western" as well as "masterful direction of the actors". The media, however, regrets the frantic use of the "programmed twist". For L'Eclaireur Fnac, it is "a masterpiece of writing and staging, nervous, tense, sensitive, intoxicating, heady". Same story with TV Mag, which got caught up in the mini-series, between thriller noir and Greek tragedy. The media welcomes the “threads of the psychological drama, the police investigation and the mafia series” drawn by the series.

To watch De Grace in streaming, you must go to the Arte streaming platform. This offers the 6 episodes of the series, each lasting approximately one hour, completely free of charge and without prior registration. Ideal for those who can't wait for the television broadcast, scheduled for February 8 and 15.