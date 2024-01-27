This cult film which celebrated its 15th anniversary remains the ideal film to cheer yourself up during the winter

This solar film released fifteen years ago remains ideal to watch when you're feeling down, to treat yourself to a moment of escape and lightness from your sofa.

Some Like It Hot, Our Happy Days, Good Morning England... Many films have the gift of automatically plunging viewers into a good mood in the heart of winter, even more so when we're stuck at home and it gets dark early in the evening. While everyone can have their own preference when it comes to cinematography, one of them is definitely on the podium for light, feel-good films that are a must-see when you need to escape.

In Mamma Mia!, a young girl about to get married secretly invites three men she doesn't know to the ceremony. And this, without his mother's consent. His goal: to find out who his father is among the three guests. But when they arrive, things are far from going as planned...

Mamma Mia! brings together all the ingredients to offer a perfect shoot of good humor: a Greek island with Riviera water and fine sand for escape, dynamic covers of cult Abba songs for a dose of fun and lightness, a cast five stars (Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan or Colin Firth, no less!), a story that takes absolutely no effort to disconnect and a small dose of romance for fun. Get ready to sway to "Waterloo", "Dancing Queen" or "Take your chance on me" during your viewing!

Before being a feature film, Mamma Mia! is a musical comedy created in 1999 in London. When it was released in September 2008, the film divided critics, but was a real success at the box office. In France, 1.5 million spectators discover it in theaters. Worldwide, the film grossed nearly $615.7 million and became the fifth highest-grossing film of the year. So much so that a second film, which successfully combines the sequel and the prequel, was released ten years later. Once again, it is a success, even if it did not go down in history like the first.

If you want to (re)discover Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here we go again, please note that these two films are available for streaming on the Prime Video subscription platform and for rental or purchase on most VOD platforms. Fans can also discover the supercharged adaptation on stage, currently being performed at the Casino de Paris, in the heart of the capital. And if you want to go on vacation to the heavenly locations of the film, know that it was filmed on the island of Skopelos, in the village of Mouresi. Note for your next destination to discover.