This brilliant animated series has been reinvented with real actors: it's the event of the week on Netflix

The most anticipated Netflix series of the start of 2024 is released this week on Netflix, and promises to create an event among the streaming platform's subscribers.

Netflix has found the goose that lays the golden eggs by offering live action adaptations of manga and animated series loved by the public. After the success of One Piece, the streaming platform is launching a new challenge this week, and not the least, since it is one of the most popular (and brilliant) animated series of all. time that is adapted with real actors and real sets.

Avatar: The Last Airbender was first adapted into a film before becoming the Netflix series that we are discovering this week. As in the three-season animated series, subscribers to the streaming platform will be immersed in a fictional world inspired by Chinese culture, governed by the four elements (air, fire, water and earth). While some initiates are capable of mastering one, only the Avatar can control them all and maintain the balance between the different tribes.

Most notably, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the story of Aang, the last living airbender and most importantly the Avatar. While he was trapped for a century in an iceberg, the Fire Nation took advantage of this to place the other tribes under its yoke. Aged 12, Aang is freed by Katara and Soka, two members of the Water Tribe. To stop the Fire Nation, Aang will have to learn to master the other three elements.

In the Netflix adaptation, we will discover actors mostly unknown to the public: Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio Tarbell (Katara), Dallas Liu (Zuko, seen before in Shang-Chi), Ian Ousley (Sokka, seen in Young Sheldon) or Momona Tamada (Ty Lee, previously in The Babysitters) and Arden Cho (June, previously seen in Teen Wolf) are in the cast.

Released in 2005, the animated series Avatar was a real hit in the United States, attracting an average of 7.6 million viewers in total, before winning the trophy for best animated series at the Kid's Choice Awards in 2008 The success is such that the series will be entitled to a sequel, The Legend of Korra, featuring a new Avatar.

If the animated series was great, its live action adaptation was widely criticized. Released in 2010, The Last Airbender was directed by Mr. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, The Village) with actors Dev Patel and Niccola Peltz in the cast. But it will be dismantled by critics, and will win no less than 5 Razzie Awards in 2011 (a trophy which “rewards” the worst in cinema).

Netflix's bet to adapt this beloved series with real actors is therefore particularly risky, because fans of this universe are very demanding. However, it remains highly anticipated, thanks to the first encouraging trailers which are extremely faithful to the animated series. The 10 episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender can be viewed on the streaming platform from February 22, 2024.