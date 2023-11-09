This beloved director's thriller is going to cause a sensation: it's the must-see film this week on Netflix

This American director, acclaimed by critics and the public, is releasing his latest film directly for streaming. And this is the event not to be missed this week.

David Fincher's films are always eagerly awaited by moviegoers, but not only that. Since Seven, Fight Club or even The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, the 61-year-old American director has established himself as a popular filmmaker while being critically acclaimed. This Friday, November 10, his latest feature film is released directly for streaming on Netflix.

The Killer tells the story of a hitman played by Michael Fassbender. After a narrowly avoided disaster, this "killer" finds himself facing both his employers and himself in an international manhunt. This synopsis is as mysterious as it is intriguing, which may remind fans of the filmmaker's Fight Club, Zodiac or his series Mindhunter.

In the casting, Michael Fassbender (X-Men: The Beginning, Steve Jobs) opposite Tilda Swinton. The actress revealed in The Chronicles of Narnia plays the enigmatic “Expert”. Charles Parnell (Top Gun Maverick) and Arliss Howard (Full Metal Jacket) are also part of the cast.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival last September. The first spectators, and in particular the press, were able to share their opinion on David Fincher's latest thriller. And suffice to say that opinions are divided! On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film received 82% positive reviews, while it obtained a score of 74/100 on Metacritic.

French critics are seduced by David Fincher's proposal. For Première, The Killer is a “fine-grained, chiseled, square film, an absolutely brilliant Saturday night thriller, designed for pleasure above all”. Conversely, Trois Couleurs says it is seduced by this feature film, “more satirical than ever”. For Télérama, “The Killer does not miss his target”.

As for the American press, this thriller did not seem to convince. The Hollywood Reporter thus reveals that "The Killer goes in all directions and has no moral conscience, which risks putting off some viewers", while Vanity Fair judges this thriller as "an economic experiment whose results are less than the effort made.

David Fincher's latest film can be seen exclusively on Netflix. The Killer is, in fact, not entitled to a theatrical release in France, and only a subscription to the streaming platform is enough to discover it.