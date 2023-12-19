This actor is unrecognizable in this new Netflix film - this transformation caused controversy

This biopic available on December 20, 2023 on Netflix caused controversy before its release. At issue: the main actor's makeup.

We often underestimate the importance of hair and makeup in a film, but they are what often contribute to the illusion of cinema. Even more so for biopics, since they help the actors to blend in even more behind a figure well known to the public, to the point of forgetting that it is an actor who embodies the character in question.

Netflix proves it once again this Wednesday, December 20 with the release of Maestro. This biopic returns to the figure of the American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein (to whom we notably owe the music for West Side Story) through his relationship with his wife, the actress Felicia Montealegre.

Bradley Cooper, who directs the film, also stars in Maestro. It's difficult to recognize him under this makeup, especially when he plays the composer at the end of his life.

But after the first trailer for the film was posted online last August, a controversy emerged not over the choice of actor, but over the choice of makeup. It was in particular the rather prominent nasal prosthesis worn by the actor which caused a reaction.

Many Internet users were outraged upon seeing the actor and accused the film of conveying stereotypical images of Jews, as found in Hollywood films. In a press release, Leonard Bernstein's children wanted to defend the director by assuring that it was a "misunderstanding".

“It turns out that Leonard Bernstein really had a big nose,” is written in this document relayed on social networks. Bradley [Cooper, editor's note] chose to use makeup to amplify his likeness, and that suits us perfectly. We are also sure that our father would have agreed with this."

According to the composer's children, the "complaints" accumulated before the film's release were "dishonest attempts to demean a successful person—a practice we have sadly observed too often directed at our own father." They also certified that Bradley Cooper sought to portray their parents with “deep respect” and even “love.”

If the biopic had caused controversy a few months ago, it seems that this has been definitively ruled out. Maestro started the awards race even before the film was released on Netflix. On December 11, we learned that he was nominated for 4 Golden Globes, competing in the categories “Best Drama Film,” “Best Actor,” “Best Actress” (for Carey Mulligan) and “Best Direction.” Others already imagine him in the race for the Oscars, the nominations of which will be announced in January. In the meantime, the public can discover it on Netflix.