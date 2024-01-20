This 6-episode Polish series that no one saw coming joins Netflix's top

A week after its release online, this very dark detective series is currently in the top of the most viewed series of the moment on Netflix. She catches up in just a few hours.

Subscribers to streaming platforms sometimes like to try their hand at foreign productions. And rightly so, since it is sometimes an opportunity to discover gems, like Chère petite last September. This week, Netflix users discovered a new Polish series which has climbed into the top of the most viewed programs currently on the site.

Detective Forst is a dark detective series in six episodes released on Netflix on January 11. It follows the story of a police officer, fired because of his methods. But to solve a series of bloody and brutal murders, he decides to team up with a journalist, even if it means skirting the law.

It is the adaptation of a detective novel written by the Polish author Remigiusz Mróz, very popular in his country for his numerous thrillers. As such, Detective Forst should bring together all the ingredients to please fans of the genre: sticky atmosphere, secrets of the past, tortured characters in a setting as sumptuous as it is chilling (the Tatras mountains in this case), all in the heart of 'a violent, even bloody, plot.

In the casting of this Polish series not recommended for those under 16, there is little chance that Netflix subscribers will recognize certain faces. The protagonist is played by Borys Szyc, who made an appearance in The Pianist in 2002 before touring mainly for Polish productions. In 2018, he starred in Cold War, which received the Best Director Award at the Cannes Film Festival. He plays opposite Zuzanna Saporznikow, a little-known actress in France.

Detective Forst is made up of just six episodes, each lasting about an hour. It is therefore not difficult to catch up in a few evenings or over a winter weekend. And Netflix subscribers have already been seduced: since its release, the series is in the ranking of the most viewed programs of the moment on the site in France, while it has climbed into the top 3 in several countries in the world according to Flixpatrol data.

At this time, it is unclear whether the open ending of the sixth episode marks an end point for Detective Forst or whether a sequel could see the light of day. Note in fact that the author of the novel wrote a series of books featuring this character, so there is material for a sequel. Either way, you can already watch all six episodes on Netflix.