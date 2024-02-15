This 10-episode historical drama starring a Game of Thrones actress is the best series to watch this week

Captivating and superb, this mini-series looks back on a dark period in history with a very original angle.

From month to month, Apple TV stands out as one of the essential platforms of the moment by offering numerous quality series. A new historical program which promises to be talked about was released on February 14, 2024. By bringing together renowned actors in the cast (and in particular a well-known French actress or an actress revealed in Game of Thrones), this series is the event of the week !

The New Look is a 10-episode drama miniseries set in Paris during the Occupation. In this context which pushes everyone to position themselves in the face of the Nazi invasion, a war between tradition and modernity is then played out between two figures of French haute couture, who each represent a vision of the world: the star Coco Chanel, whose the reputation is damaged by his rapprochement with the Nazi regime, and the young talent Christian Dior, who revolutionizes fashion while seeking to protect his resistant sister.

This historical drama brings together a five-star cast. Australian actor Ben Mendelssohn, known for his roles in Rogue One and Ready Player One, has been chosen to play Christian Dior opposite Juliette Binoche, who here plays Coco Chanel. The two actors are each extremely accurate in the incarnation of these two major figures of French haute couture and especially in the interpretation of their dilemmas in this dark period of History. And there are other familiar faces since the actress Maisie Williams, revealed for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, plays here Christian Dior's sister, Catherine. John Malkovich (Lucien Lelong), Glenn Close (Carmel Snow), Emily Mortimer, Zabou Breitman and Nuno Lopes (Cristobal Balenciaga) are also part of the series' cast.

In The New Look, fashion is above all a pretext to address the moral questions that arose during this tormented period: how far can (and must) we go to survive? Exciting in its content, The New Look is also a feast for the eyes both in the fashion creations offered and in its polished staging. Behind the camera, we find experienced filmmakers, notably French director Julia Ducournau (Palme d'or for Titane).

The New Look is a series to watch exclusively in streaming. The first three episodes are already available on Apple TV. An episode is then posted online each week, every Wednesday, until April 3. The series can be binge-watched in 10 hours and will appeal to both fashion enthusiasts and everyone else.