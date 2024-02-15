“These hands all over my body”: Gérard Depardieu targeted by a new complaint for sexual assault

Gérard Depardieu is the target of a fourth complaint, for sexual assault, for facts which allegedly occurred in 2014 on the sidelines of filming in Maine-et-Loire.

Gérard Depardieu is the subject of a new accusation. On January 9, a thirty-year-old woman filed a complaint against the actor for "sexual assault on a vulnerable person by someone abusing the authority of their position", in a Paris police station. The complainant denounces attacks which allegedly took place during the filming of the film The Magician and the Siamese by Jean-Pierre Mocky, in Doué-en-Anjou, in Maine-et-Loire, in 2014, reports AFP.

The complainant, who wishes to remain anonymous, was an assistant on the set. In the regional newspaper Le Courrier de l'Ouest, she said that she was 24 at that time. She denounces, among other things, the fact that the actor uttered “indecent words” on the set and “his hands all over [his] body.”

In the regional newspaper, several witnesses confirm the complainant's version, unlike the producer of the film who denies having observed inappropriate behavior on the part of Gérard Depardieu. His lawyer also recalls that his client contests all the facts likely to be qualified as sexual assault.

This is the fourth complaint against Gérard Depardieu. The 75-year-old actor has been indicted since December 2020 for rape and sexual assault following a complaint from Charlotte Arnould, who denounced two rapes in 2018 at the actor's home. Actress Hélène Darras also accuses Gérard Depardieu of sexual assault on set in 2007 but her complaint was dismissed for statute of limitations last December. On that same date, journalist and writer Ruth Baza also filed a complaint against the actor. She accuses him of having raped her in 1995, in Paris.

In October 2023, Gérard Depardieu, who remains presumed innocent, completely denied the accusations against him. He assured in an open letter published in Le Figaro that he was “neither a rapist nor a predator” and that he “never abused a woman”. A few months later, at the beginning of December 2023, an issue of Complément d'investigations highlighted, with supporting images, the behavior of the actor who multiplied inappropriate and obscene remarks aimed at women, and in particular a minor.