The Witcher: Netflix unveils Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt of Rivia

After the departure of Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth takes over the main role of the series "The Witcher" from season 4. Netflix has revealed a first image of the character.

It's Liam Hemsworth's turn to step into the shoes of the Witcher Geralt of Rivia. Netflix revealed this Wednesday a first preview of season 4 of The Witcher, which allows us to discover the Australian actor in the guise of the character formerly played by Henry Cavill. Fans had a hard time appreciating this change. Will these first images arouse their curiosity more?

For now, season 4 of The Witcher is in preparation, and the release date of this sequel carried by the youngest of the Hemsworth siblings is not yet known. The streaming platform announced that it would go live “soon”. In the meantime, you can discover the first images of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia below.

Henry Cavill had never hidden his great knowledge of The Witcher universe, and in particular the literary saga written by Andrzej Sapkowski. If the reasons for his departure were never explicitly indicated, rumors of disagreements over the artistic direction that the series was taking, and more specifically over his character, were mentioned to justify this departure. The actor had also explained in 2022, to the Hollywood Reporter, that he would continue to play Geralt of Rivia “as long as we can continue to tell beautiful stories that honor Sapkowski’s work”. This would tend to confirm the rumor of tensions with the production of the series.

The Witcher is a medieval fantasy series adapting the literary saga of Andrzej Sapkowski. The first season available on Netflix sets up the stakes and the different protagonists. Geralt of Rivia is a Witcher, a hunter of monsters who fights them to find his place in the world. His destiny, however, finds itself mysteriously linked by that of the princess of Cintra, Ciri, and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg.

Convinced that Yennefer's life was lost during the Battle of Mount Sodden, Geralt de Riv takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, her childhood home in Kaer Morhen. As the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy beyond its walls, he must protect the young girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses.

Season 3 of The Witcher is divided into two bursts of episodes: the first is released online on June 29, 2023 on Netflix. We will then have to wait until July 27 to discover the conclusion of this burst of episodes. Season 3 also marks Henry Cavill's last in the role of Geralt of Rivia, who passes the torch to Liam Hemsworth for season 4. In the cast of this season 3, we also find Robbie Amell (Gallatin), Hugh Skinner ( Prince Radovid), Meng'er Zhang (Milva) or even Christelle Elwin (Mistle).

It is on the Netflix platform that the series The Witcher is broadcast exclusively in streaming. Subscribers know that you only need to pay around ten euros each month to benefit from a catalog that is more than stocked with series and films. Concerning The Witcher, Netflix applies the same distribution method as for its other original series, namely putting new episodes online in their entirety from 9:01 a.m. French time.