'The Three Musketeers: Milady' Reveals in Epic Trailer Ahead of Release

The trailer for the second part of “The Three Musketeers” was released this Thursday, October 19, 2023, less than two months before its theatrical release.

The Three Musketeers: Milady, the second part of Martin Bourboulon's franchise, is revealed in a first trailer released this Thursday, October 19. In this second episode, D'Artagnan (François Civil) is forced to join forces with Milady de Winter (Eva Green) to save Constance Bonnacieux (Lyna Khoudri) after her kidnapping by the henchmen of Cardinal Richelieu (Eric Ruf) at the end of the first episode.

In this second episode of the Three Musketeers diptych, spectators will also discover that Athos (Vincent Cassel), Porthos (Pio Marmaï) and Aramis (Romain Duris) have joined the front when the siege of La Rochelle begins. The secrets of Milady de Winter will also be revealed in this final part, which will conclude the saga that began on April 5.

The Three Musketeers: Milady will be released in cinemas on December 13, 2023 in France. Previews will be organized in Pathé cinemas three days before for fans wishing to discover the conclusion of the plot.

As a reminder, the first episode had accumulated more than 3.3 million admissions in France over 14 weeks of operation, and has so far earned $35 million at the worldwide box office.