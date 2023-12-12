The Three Musketeers Milady: is a sequel planned?

The second part of The Three Musketeers was released in theaters this Wednesday, December 13, 2023. While the film ends on a cliffhanger, can we hope to see a sequel?

More than seven months after the release of the first part of Alexandre Dumas' adaptation, its sequel is visible in cinemas. The Three Musketeers: Milady, second part of Martin Bourboulon's diptych, was released in cinemas this Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

In this sequel to the cult novel, spectators can discover the continuation of D'Artagnan's quest, ready to do anything to free Constance who has just been kidnapped. He finds himself forced to ally himself with the dangerous Milady de Winter while, at the same time, the siege of La Rochelle has begun and mobilizes the King's musketeers.

If this film adapts the end of the novel The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas, there are several differences between the literary work and the cinematographic work: the character of Milady is further explored (even modernized), and the events of the finale are somewhat little modified. The film ends on a cliffhanger (which we will not reveal to you so as not to spoil the surprise in theaters), and leaves a question to the spectators: is a sequel to The Three Musketeers planned?

For the moment, no film has been announced to follow this diptych of The Three Musketeers. The production teams will, for the moment, focus on the adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo, with Pierre Niney in the leading role, scheduled for release in October 2024.

It is not impossible, however, that the novels Vingt Ans après and Le Vicomte de Bragelonne, sequels to The Three Musketeers written by Alexandre Dumas, were themselves adapted. In any case, this is what was suggested on social networks by producer Dimitri Rassam, who responded with a crossed fingers smiley to an Internet user who asked him about future adaptations of these novels.

In Le JDD, this same producer also admitted to thinking about adapting these two other works into a third part, if the franchise "finds an echo with the public". This third film could be called The Iron Mask. However, nothing has been announced or confirmed yet.

At the same time, two derivative series linked to The Three Musketeers should see the light of day: the first would be called Milady Origins and would, logically, return to the story of the character played by Eva Green. The second, titled Black Musketeer, will tell the story of the black musketeer Hannibal, who appears in this second part. According to Variety, they will be broadcast on Disney at a date still unknown.