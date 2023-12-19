The perfect cartoon to watch with your children for Christmas is available on Netflix

If there's only one animated film to watch as a family this holiday season, it's probably this one, and it's on Netflix.

In terms of animated films, Netflix is ​​full of several critically acclaimed gems. From Sea Monster to Mitchell vs. the Machines, including Pinocchio and the complete Ghibli films, there's plenty to keep children and parents busy.

For the Christmas holidays, the streaming platform offers the perfect cartoon to have with the family. Klaus, released in 2019, has all the qualities to please young and old subscribers. We follow the adventures of Jesper, punished for being the worst student at the Postal Academy by being sent to work as a postman in a small village in the Arctic Circle. There, the residents hate each other and don’t send each other mail.

Ready to return home, he changes his mind when he meets Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a house full of toys. The two characters then find themselves hatching a plan that will ease tensions between the members of the village.

An animated film which revisits the myth of Santa Claus with tenderness and intelligence, Klaus has won over critics and audiences. At the time of its release, 20 Minutes praised "a visually sublime but also very funny tale", while the specialized magazine Première praised "the quality of its narration, the writing of its characters and the emotion". For Télérama, the family feature film is defined as “A tale as fierce as it is optimistic, it is rare enough to be noted.”

Directed by Carlos Martinez Lopez and Sergio Pablos, Klaus is a Spanish-British production. As a result, it won the British Academy Film Awards (Academy Awards) for best animated film in 2020. It was also nominated the same year for the Oscars in the same category, but lost to Toy Story 4. In the casting, the public will also recognize well-known voices. In French, Alex Lutz (Jesper), François Berléand (Klaus) and Ludivine Sagnier (Alva) play the main characters.

To watch Klaus, you absolutely need to be a Netflix subscriber. Indeed, it is an exclusive production of the streaming platform: it should therefore not leave the site and be found on other platforms in the future. It is also not available for purchase or rental.

