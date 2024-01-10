The Most Popular Superhero Movie of All Time Is Streaming: Fans Still Can't Get Over It

This hugely popular superhero movie, which has earned over $2 billion, is available to stream, you can watch it now!

For some time now, films and series centered on superheroes have been struggling, seeking to reinvent themselves to return to their glory days. Just a few years ago, Marvel blockbusters were on the rise, reaching the highest levels of the global box office of all time. The most popular superhero film of all time, which set records upon its release, can also be found in streaming.

Most fans of the Marvel Universe still remember their viewing of Avengers: Endgame. And for good reason: the Russo brothers' film, released in 2019, was the culmination of a slow construction of the MCU. After many scattered solo films, the protagonists of the different films came together in the Avengers productions. The twenty-second film in the MCU, Endgame marked the handover between the old heroes and the new figures of this universe.

Fans of Marvel superheroes were therefore logically awaiting Avengers: Endgame with impatience. The last film, Infinity War, left the characters defeated by Thanos, who managed to gather the Infinity Stones and, with the snap of a finger, destroyed half the population of the Universe, including some of the protagonists ( Bucky Barnes, Black Panther, Wanda Maximoff, Groot, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange...).

In Avengers: Endgame, the remaining heroes find themselves five years later with trauma, but above all the opportunity to bring back to life all the missing by returning to the past thanks to the Quantum Realm discovered by Ant-Man. This final part therefore sees our heroes relive certain memorable moments from their past to repair the misdeeds of Thanos. But this is not done without consequences and certain sacrifices prove necessary to save the world. Avengers: Endgame thus perfectly assumes its role as a bridge between the old MCU films and the heroes who must build their future in cinema or television.

When it was released, fans did not hide their explosions of joy during certain scenes that had become cult, nor their sadness at seeing certain characters leave. Avengers: Endgame broke several records and remains, to this day, the most popular superhero film of all time based on box office figures. It occupies second place in the ranking of the biggest hits worldwide, with more than 2.79 billion dollars in revenue generated.

To date, Avengers: Endgame is only surpassed by the first part of Avatar by James Cameron, unbeatable thanks to its 2.9 billion revenues generated. Since then, no superhero film has managed to beat its record.

Avengers: Endgame is currently available on Disney . And if you're one of the few who haven't seen the previous films and want a little context, don't panic: the streaming platform offers all the Marvel blockbusters released in theaters until 2022!