The most expensive adventure film of all time with an XXL cast is available on Disney

It is, to this day, the most expensive film of all time. This blockbuster big show with a star cast is to be (re)watched in streaming.

Immersed in movie theaters or in front of the television screen, caught up in the epic adventures of fictional characters, we can often forget that films are above all productions that can cost a lot of money. And if financial investment is not necessarily synonymous with a masterpiece, it can be synonymous with a great spectacle. The most expensive film of all time, currently available for streaming, shows this well.

To this day, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Fountain of Youth is considered the most expensive film in cinema history (if we don't take inflation into account), although it's still tricky to know accurately the budget of a film if it has not been made public. According to a 2014 Forbes investigation, the fourth installment of the franchise would have cost more than $410.6 million. Other figures have come out in recent years, estimating the cost of the film at between $370 and $380 million, still making it one of the most expensive films of all time.

Remember that Pirates of the Caribbean: On Fountain of Youth is the fourth film in the franchise led by Johnny Depp, released in 2011. In this new opus, Jack Sparrow continues his solo adventures (without Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley) and finds a former mistress. With the latter, just like Barbossa and Blackbeard, he sets out in search of the mythical fountain of youth.

If Johnny Depp (Jack Sparrow) and Geoffrey Rush (Barbossa) are the only ones from the original trilogy to return in this fourth film, they are accompanied by other renowned actors. Penelope Cruz lends her features to Angelica Teach, former conquest of Jack Sparrow, while Ian McShane (John Wick) plays Blackbeard.

Sam Claflin, from the Hunger Games saga, also gives them the answer, as does the late Richard Griffiths (Harry Potter). We can also see Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards in the role of Jack Sparrow's father.

While Pirates of the Caribbean 4 cost a huge amount of money, it also brought in enough to secure a sequel to the franchise, released in 2017. In total, The Fountain of Youth grossed $1.045 billion worldwide. In 2011, it was the third highest-grossing film of the year. The fourth episode of Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as the other films in the saga, can be streamed on Disney .