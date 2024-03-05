“The Gentlemen” on Netflix: this British gangster series is a must-see this week

Guy Ritchie succeeds in adapting his film into a series on Netflix. Effective and very entertaining, the 8 episodes of “The Gentlemen” can be seen this Thursday, March 7. We saw it before its release, here is our review.

It could go unnoticed by releasing the same week as the Rocco Siffredi biopic. However, this new British series is the program to watch in the coming days. The Gentlemen is the eight-episode spin-off of the film of the same name released in France in 2020.

Like the feature film four years ago, this series is directed by Guy Ritchie, to whom we owe the films Snatch, Scam, Crimes and Botanicals and Very Special Agents: UNCLE Code. With this series, the British filmmaker reconnects with the world of English crime which made him successful by instilling his ultra-dynamic signature style.

On the program for The Gentlemen: action, lots of hemoglobin, but above all very tongue-in-cheek English humor. The mix between this chaotic universe, its colorful characters and English calm works wonderfully.

Implicitly, The Gentlemen questions the personal quest of its characters, caught between inheritance and family obligations. The series even manages to be moving or even downright disturbing at times, thanks to the scores of these actors (Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, but especially Daniel Ings and Vinnie Jones). Several crazy and exhilarating scenes will remain, as such, in the memory.

Like the film before it which was very successful, the series The Gentlemen is excellent entertainment despite some slow pacing at the start of the season. The series is excellent when restricted to the 45 to 50 minute format. And rest assured, there is absolutely no need to have seen the 2020 film to follow this new series, which can work completely independently.

The Gentlemen is the serial spin-off of the film of the same name, both created by Guy Ritchie. In the 8 episodes, we follow the journey of Eddie Halstead, who inherits the estate of his aristocratic father upon his death. However, he discovered in the days following his death that the estate was hiding a veritable cannabis empire that its operators did not intend to abandon. To protect his family, he finds himself, willy-nilly, allying himself with figures of British organized crime. And, even worse, to get a taste for it.

The 8 episodes of The Gentlemen are posted online on the Netflix streaming platform on March 7, 2024.