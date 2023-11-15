The Fantastic Four soon to be known? Many rumors on social networks

Marvel is expected to soon announce the names of the actors chosen to play "Fantastic Four" in a new film. Rumors are already spreading in the media and on social networks.

It's been a long time since casting rumors caused such a stir among fans of Marvel films. For many months, everyone has been making their predictions and rumors have been fueling the web about the distribution of the next Fantastic Four film.

A new film featuring the explosive superhero family is due out on April 30, 2025. It will be directed by Matt Shakman, whose credits include Wandavision. But for the moment, the names of the actors who will play Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm are still not known.

However, we can read many rumors in the media and on social networks. According to information from Deadline, Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones) would be considered to play Mr. Fantastic, a scientist capable of stretching like rubber.

For the moment, however, we do not know if the actor accepted the role, which had already been refused by Adam Driver.

For the rest of the cast, the rumor and prediction machine is active on social networks. According to the podcast The Hot Mic, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) could lend his features to the Human Torch, while his sister, the Invisible Woman, would be played by Vanessa Kirby (The Crown).

The name of Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) is also circulating on social networks to play The Thing.

But be careful, these names remain rumors for the moment and no announcement has yet been made officially about the Fantastic Four.

Other names have circulated on social media in recent months and have fueled the rumor machine. But most have been denied: this is the case of Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Emma Stone (La La Land) or Jack Quaid (The Boys).