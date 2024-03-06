The “Fallout” series finally reveals its trailer, and it makes you want

The famous video game is available as a series for Amazon's streaming platform, Prime Video. A month before its release, “Fallout” unveils its first trailer.

It’s a series that promises to be a big hit in spring 2024. The famous video game series Fallout is finally coming to the small screen. After the announcement of the start of production of the project and the announcement of the casting, the trailer was finally revealed by Prime Video, and it is enough to tempt fans of the original franchise, but also newbies .

The Fallout series takes up the world of video games and its very unique tone, alternating dramatic moments and dark humor. Remember that the original video game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, two hundred years after a nuclear war. Two worlds oppose each other, the inhabitants of the Vault, who took refuge in bunkers, forced to return to the surface, in what we now call the "wastelands", a particularly hostile irradiated world.

Prime Video subscribers will follow the journey of three characters in particular: Lucy, an idealistic inhabitant of the Vault, returns to the surface to save her father; Maximus, a soldier in the militaristic faction of the Brotherhood of Steel, seeks to bring order; and the enigmatic Ghoul, a mysterious and ambiguous bounty hunter who has lived 200 years in this post-nuclear world.

The series Fallout brings together well-known faces from the small and big screen, such as Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Bastard Eight), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks and Aaron Moten (Emancipation). The series is partly produced. by Jonathan Nolan, to whom we owe Westworld, and created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. The Fallout series will consist of eight episodes, all of which will be released on the same day, April 11, 2024 on Prime Video.