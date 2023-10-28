“The Eternals” on TF1: explanations to understand everything about the Marvel film

The Marvel film “The Eternals” is broadcast on TF1 this Sunday at 9:10 p.m. The latter lays new foundations for the MCU, particularly in the post-credits scenes.

In the TV program for Sunday October 29, 2023, TF1 offers viewers the opportunity to discover Les Eternels at 9:10 p.m. This 26th Marvel Studios film introduces for the first time the characters created by Jack Kirby, immortal heroes who came to Earth to exterminate the Deviants, their sworn enemies.

Sometimes criticized for its slower pace than what superhero films have accustomed us to, this film directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao poses new challenges in the MCU. But first, we must understand this new universe, which poses its own challenges and offers a galactic vision of the superhero universe.

The Eternals introduces a new species of immortal superheroes who come to Earth to exterminate their very dangerous enemies, the Deviants. These two entities were created by the Celestials, original beings born at the creation of the universe, even before the Big Bang.

To survive, the Celestials are forced to create livable planets that will create energy. The Deviants were originally created by the Celestials, and more particularly the one called Arishem, to rid the planets of their predators and allow intelligent life to develop.

But the Deviants themselves have become predators. In response, Arishem created the Eternals, immortal warriors whose mission is to annihilate the Deviants. Once this is accomplished, their memories are kept by the Celestials to study the Deviants. They therefore lose their memories and are sent to new planets, to fight new deviants. This is how the ten Eternals of the film are sent in 5000 BC to protect humans from Deviants sent to Earth. They then decide to stay there to protect humanity and live their separate lives.

But they meet again five centuries later to prevent the "Emergence" of a Celestial: the Earth has reached the energy threshold required to allow the birth of a Celestial, which will lead to the destruction of the planet. Our ten Eternals having learned to love and live on Earth, they will do everything to protect it and stop the Emergence.

Like almost all Marvel films, The Eternals ends with two post-credits scenes that foreshadow a continuation of the adventures of our protagonists. Thena, Makkari and Druig plan to return to Earth to find the other Eternals, when they are interrupted by Eros. Played by Harry Styles, he is the brother of Thanos. He then tells them that he knows where the three kidnapped Eternals are and that he can contact Arishem. For the record, Eros is an Eternal with superhuman strength who knows how to fly. In the comics, he joins the Avengers. We do not know at the moment if and in which film we will find this character.

The second post-credits scene takes place at the Natural History Museum in London. We find Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harrington, in his office facing the Ebony Sword. This is a nod to the comics: this scene suggests that Dane Whitman would be the Dark Knight. This powerless but skilled swordsman superhero must redeem his lineage and the sins of his uncle, a criminal Dark Knight. For the moment, we do not know if we will find this character in future films from Marvel Studios.