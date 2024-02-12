The ending of this film shocked millions of spectators: the most beautiful love story in cinema is available for streaming

It is undoubtedly the most beautiful love story in the seventh art, which has shocked and made generations of spectators cry. You can (re)live it in streaming.

Cinema and romance are a story that has lasted for decades. Great love stories, whether light or dramatic, have punctuated the seventh art since its creation. If everyone has their own opinion and preferences, one of them has undoubtedly established itself as a must-have of the genre. As beautiful as it is tragic, this romance can be seen again in streaming for Valentine's Day.

When it was released in 1997, Titanic was a real explosion. By telling the tragic story of a first-class passenger with a poor artist on the famous liner before it sank, James Cameron moved generations of spectators, in addition to offering a great, unique spectacle.

If you missed the tidal wave that is Titanic, the film mixes a real historical drama with the fictional story of Rose, a first-class passenger corseted by the constraints of her social class and those around her . While she is contemplating suicide on the famous ship, she stops thanks to the intervention of Jack, a third class passenger also on his way to the United States. This chance encounter between two beings opposed by society will transform into an incredible love story, too quickly put to an end by the sinking of the Titanic, which hit an iceberg on April 14, 1912.

More than 25 years after its release, Titanic is still a cult film. For twelve years (a record), it remained the biggest success in cinema history at the world box office. In total, its revenues amounted to 2.26 billion dollars, surpassed in 2010 by Avatar directed by... the same James Cameron. The feature film also achieved real critical success: this romantic drama won eleven Oscars in 1998, including best film and best director.

Above all, he will have elevated to the rank of stars two actors who were still in their beginnings, certainly noticed, but not yet explosive. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet became world celebrities thanks to their interpretations of Jack and Rose, and this would be the start of a long and successful career for the two actors, who became good friends on the set. They will play a couple again in Les Noces rebels, in 2008.

If you want to see Titanic again this Valentine's Day, whether to immerse yourself in a superb love story or to discover a very successful blockbuster film, Disney is the place to turn. The streaming platform is currently offering the film to its subscribers. A godsend in this month of love.