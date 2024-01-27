The creators of Game of Thrones have one regret about the series: here's what they would change if it were done again

The creators of Game of Thrones have revealed the element they would change in the cult series if it were to be done again. And it has nothing to do with the ending!

Five years after its criticized finale, Game of Thrones still remains one of the best series of all time for a large number of viewers. Since then, few series have succeeded in creating such an important cultural phenomenon, even if House of the Dragons, The Rings of Powers or The Last of Us try to be heirs.

If no current series seems to come close to it, Game of Thrones has not been a perfect series, far from it. First, as said above, its final season and its last episode were strongly criticized by early fans. Furthermore, its treatment of certain serious subjects, notably questions of sexual abuse, may have proved problematic.

However, if it had to be done again, these are not the elements that the creators of Game of Thrones would like to change. Asked by the Hollywood Reporter about the cult series ahead of the release of their new Netflix series, David Benioff and Dan Weiss initially refused to criticize certain elements of the series, out of respect for the many people who were able to work on it during its run. 8 years on the air.

However, they revealed the (minor) element that they would change if they had to do it again. The two creators of the fantasy series admitted that there is a character in the plot that they would have liked to develop more: Mord, the jailer of the Eyrie. Don’t remember that? It's normal. This character played by Ciaran Bermingham appears in only two episodes of season 1. We can see him for a time throwing Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) in prison, mocking him before transmitting a message for him, in exchange for a sum Golden.

It is therefore this relatively insignificant character in the series that the creators of Game of Thrones would have liked to see more of: “It was a mistake not to bring him back into the plot,” said Dan Weiss to the Hollywood Reporter. His sidekick, David Benioff, even admits that they had in mind "a scene that took place in a tavern", with Brienne or The Hound. "We realized too late that he could have owned the tavern, and we could have found the actor in the background, acting exactly as he did as the jailer."

This change would therefore, fundamentally, have changed nothing in the overall plot of Game of Thrones nor calmed the criticisms made by fans in the final episodes. But fans of the world of Georges R.R. Martin can now imagine what the return of this character could have changed.