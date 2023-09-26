The Creator at the cinema: should you see this new science fiction film?

Directed by Gareth Edwards to whom we owe the Star Wars film “Rogue One,” “The Creator” was released in theaters this Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Here’s what the critics think.

A war between humans and artificial intelligence: this is the subject of “The Creator”, Gareth Edwards’ latest film, released in cinemas this Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The director of the acclaimed “Rogue One” is back in force with this science fiction film starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan and Ken Watanabe.

It was one of the most anticipated films of the week, according to the 9am of the Halles of the day, since there were 75 of them rushing to the UGC in Chatelet for the first screening of the day, rising to the top starts on this schedule. On Allociné, the feature film also won over the critics, since it received a rating of 3.6/5 out of 18 reviews recorded. It obtains a rating of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, an American review aggregator.

For French critics, “The Creator” remains a film to see this week. Le Parisien is completely seduced by this “total spectacle” “packed with action, special effects and Dantesque scenes”, while 20 minutes salutes the “beautiful reflection on artificial intelligence” that the feature film offers.

For franceinfo, Gareth Edwards offers a film with "a well-crafted scenario, with endearing characters, action and well-sustained emotion, coupled with the most careful staging". If Télérama is less seduced by this “fable about less agile progress” than the action scenes or the images, “the pleasure is there”. Science fiction fans can already rush to cinemas.