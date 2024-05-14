The Bridgertons Chronicles: What time do new episodes of season 3 come out on Netflix?

BRIDGERTON. The first part of season 3 of “The Bridgerton Chronicles” releases this Thursday on Netflix. But at what time will fans be able to start binge-watching the romance between Colin and Penelope?

The wait for fans of the Bridgerton family is soon coming to an end. The chronicle of Bridgertons, Netflix's romantic series phenomenon, finally returns for a season 3. Subscribers to the streaming platform will be able to discover the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington in the first four episodes put online this Thursday, May 16. Netflix puts them online from 9:01 a.m.

If many fans of the books wanted Benedict to be the central character of this season, the romance between Colin and Penelope promises to be full of twists and turns. Subscribers will be able to discover how these two friends finally become lovers after a tease in the first two seasons and after Colin insulted Penelope in front of her friends without knowing that she could hear him at the end of season 2.

This is what fans will discover in season 3 of The Bridgerton Chronicles. Note, however, that all of the episodes are not available this Thursday: the last four of the season will be posted online one month later, on June 13, 2024, still on Netflix.

Netflix has not chosen to follow the book timeline for season 3 of The Bridgertons Chronicles. The sequel to the hit series focuses on the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Begun in season 2, it is therefore at the heart of season 3. However, they are only the protagonists of the fourth novel. The romance between Benedict and Sophie, which occupies the third novel, will therefore have to wait for a next season, but we do not yet know which one.

Netflix subscribers will soon be entitled to a double dose of Bridgertons. At the same time that season 3 was confirmed, the streaming platform announced that a season 4 was also in the works. For the moment, we do not know its release date or its plot. However, we must wait for confirmation from production before knowing more, especially since it seems difficult to imagine a release of The Bridgerton Chronicles season 4 before the year 2024.

The Bridgerton Chronicles is the adaptation of the novels of the same name, written by Julia Quinn. Each season adapts one of the volumes of this literary saga. The first season consists of eight episodes, ranging in length from 57 to 72 minutes. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Synopsis - Set in 19th century England, during the English Regency, the series follows the Bridgerton family, and more specifically the eight children of Viscountess Lady Violet. Each season focuses on one of the family's children, and depicts their respective love stories in London's high society.

The first season of Bridgerton focuses on Daphne Bridgerton, the fourth child of Viscountess Lady Violet. Daphne enters the world and meets the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset. The latter refuses to marry, despite pressure from his loved ones and his mentor. For her part, Daphne is desperate to find a suitable husband. After many twists and turns, Simon and Daphne manage to put aside their differences and get married to start a family. The finale of the first season revealed that Penelope Featherington was hiding behind Lady Whistledown, this mysterious character who revealed everyone's secrets. Furthermore, Lord Featherington has been killed and his fortune will go to a man whose identity is currently unknown. But his name doesn't seem to please Lady Portia. Find the full list of Bridgerton season 1 episodes below:

The second season of The Bridgertons Chronicles focuses on the character of Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the siblings who makes the firm decision to finally settle down to get married, without considering a loving union. He sets his sights on Edwina Sharma, much to the dismay of his big sister Kate who refuses that she should not marry for love. But quickly, Kate and Anthony become closer, complicating the situation even further, until they give in to their feelings. Below is the full list of Bridgerton season 2 episodes:

Regé-Jean Page achieved worldwide success by playing Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in The Bridgerton Chronicles. But the actor announced in April 2021 that he would not appear in the rest of the series. He should therefore be absent from season 2, devoted to the romance between Anthony and Kate. To justify his departure, Regé-Jean Page spoke to Variety about his discussion with production before season 1, who told him that each season was independent and had a specific plot: "I said to myself, 'That's interesting.' , because it felt like a limited series I can participate, I can contribute, and then the Bridgerton family moves forward. However, the actor is not replaced in the role of Simon during this season 2. His wife, Daphne, appears in this burst of 8 new episodes, and the Duke of Hastings is indeed mentioned a few times . She is not in season 3, however.

The Bridgertons Chronicles has been available on Netflix since December 25, 2020. To watch it in streaming, you simply need to have a subscription to the streaming platform. The entire season 1 and 2 are currently available and viewable on Netflix. Season 3 goes live on May 16 and June 13, 2024.

The universe of The Bridgertons Chronicles is infinitely expandable given the host of characters who appear in the first two seasons. Netflix has already released a spin-off dedicated to Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte - A Bridgerton story, on May 4, 2023. This spin-off is dedicated to the rise of the queen, and especially to her love story with the King George. Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury are also central to the plot.

Golda Rosheuval, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell appear in their respective roles from The Bridgerton Chronicles. The cast is also enriched with the presence of India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte Young), Michelle Fairley (Princess Augusta), Corey Mylchreest (King George Young), Arsema Thomas (Agatha Danbury Young), Sam Clemmett (Brimsley Young), Richard Cunnigham (Lord Bute), Tunji Kasim (Adolphus), Cyril Nri (Lord Danbury).