The Bridgerton Chronicles: the end of season 3 is not for yet

Fans of The Bridgertons Chronicles will have to wait a little longer before discovering the final episodes of season 3 on Netflix.

Netflix has been buzzing with Bridgerton love stories since May 16. The streaming platform has finally put the start of season 3 online, two years after the release of the episodes devoted to the romance between Anthony and Kate. This time, it's Colin and Penelope's turn to fall in love in the new episodes.

But fans who binge-watched this season 3 over the weekend have noticed, not all episodes of The Bridgerton Chronicles are online. There are still four episodes left to discover. And you will have to wait for them to go online on June 13 at 9:01 a.m. to find out what happens next.

In the first four episodes, fans of Julia Quinn's adaptation can finally discover a key romance in the literary saga, that of Colin and Penelope. Abbreviated as "Polin", this love story which responds to the "friends to lovers" trope is distinguished by the multiplicity of its issues: Penelope is not only particularly upset by the way in which Colin spoke of her in front of her friends at the end of season 2, without knowing that the main interested party could hear her, but in addition the discreet Penelope is in reality Lady Whistledown, the most widely read anonymous gossip in England, who does not does not hesitate to denigrate members of high society in his column.

And the Bridgertons, in particular Colin and his sister Eloise, have paid the price in the past. If that wasn't enough, Eloise discovered the true identity of her best friend and is now furious with her, this season 3 was shaping up to be explosive. Added to this the fact that fans waited two years before rediscovering Netflix's most popular romantic series, we understand that the release of these new episodes is an event.

Ultimately, the execution turns out to be more complex. Fans will be happy to rediscover the tangy universe specific to the series, which always works wonderfully like a candy that we enjoy as a guilty pleasure. Those who hope to yearn for romantic (and often sexual) rapprochements will be served, and as such, the series seems to be returning to its roots with the first season, after a second season that is more chaste but also more conflictual and intense. In this season 3, we finally discover Francesca Bridgerton, fourth sister of the siblings previously sidelined due to the busy schedule of her original interpreter, Ruby Stokes. With a change in casting (Hannah Dodd is perfect in the role), we finally discover more about this character and his plot is particularly pleasant to follow. The focus here is more on the pest of high society, Cressida, who acquires appreciated depth and nuance.

The main flaw of this season 3 unfortunately lies in its main casting. If Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) continues to prove that she is probably one of the best actresses in the cast of the series and has the space here to deploy the extent of her talent, this is not the case for her Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton). The actor unfortunately lacks the charisma of Regé-Jean Page (Simon) and the passion of Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), and proves a rather bland love interest in comparison. Without his partner, the main couple would probably lack chemistry and credibility. We are more curious to know when and how Penelope and Eloïse will reconcile than to follow the twists and turns (which are quite limited) of this couple.

Furthermore, the series continues to suffer from major pacing problems even within its episodes, which are sometimes very slow and very long. Fortunately, the universe is colorful and entertaining enough to make subscribers want to continue. The start of season 3 of The Bridgerton Chronicles remains a pleasure that fans will not shy away from, even if these episodes do not rank, for the moment, as the best of the series. We'll have to wait until June 13 to find out if the second part stands out more.

The Bridgerton family returns in 2024 for a third season. And this will be divided into two parts: the first four episodes of season 3 can be discovered since May 16. You will then have to wait a month to discover the four episodes which will conclude season 3, posted online on June 13.

Netflix has not chosen to follow the book timeline for season 3 of The Bridgertons Chronicles. The sequel to the hit series focuses on the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Begun in season 2, it is therefore at the heart of season 3. However, they are only the protagonists of the fourth novel. The romance between Benedict and Sophie, which occupies the third novel, will therefore have to wait for a next season, but we do not yet know which one.

Netflix subscribers will soon be entitled to a double dose of Bridgertons. At the same time that season 3 was confirmed, the streaming platform announced that a season 4 was also in the works. For the moment, we do not know its release date or its plot. However, we must wait for confirmation from production before knowing more, especially since it seems difficult to imagine a release of The Bridgerton Chronicles season 4 before the year 2024.

The Bridgerton Chronicles is the adaptation of the novels of the same name, written by Julia Quinn. Each season adapts one of the volumes of this literary saga. The first season consists of eight episodes, ranging in length from 57 to 72 minutes. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Synopsis - Set in 19th century England, during the English Regency, the series follows the Bridgerton family, and more specifically the eight children of Viscountess Lady Violet. Each season focuses on one of the family's children, and depicts their respective love stories in London's high society.

The first season of Bridgerton focuses on Daphne Bridgerton, the fourth child of Viscountess Lady Violet. Daphne enters the world and meets the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset. The latter refuses to marry, despite pressure from his loved ones and his mentor. For her part, Daphne is desperate to find a suitable husband. After many twists and turns, Simon and Daphne manage to put aside their differences and get married to start a family. The finale of the first season revealed that Penelope Featherington was hiding behind Lady Whistledown, this mysterious character who revealed everyone's secrets. Furthermore, Lord Featherington has been killed and his fortune will go to a man whose identity is currently unknown. But Lady Portia doesn't seem to like his name. Find the full list of Bridgerton season 1 episodes below:

The second season of The Bridgertons Chronicles focuses on the character of Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the siblings who makes the firm decision to finally settle down to get married, without considering a loving union. He sets his sights on Edwina Sharma, much to the dismay of his big sister Kate who refuses that she should not marry for love. But quickly, Kate and Anthony become closer, complicating the situation even more, until they give in to their feelings. Below is the full list of Bridgerton season 2 episodes:

Regé-Jean Page achieved worldwide success by playing Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in The Bridgerton Chronicles. But the actor announced in April 2021 that he would not appear in the rest of the series. He should therefore be absent from season 2, devoted to the romance between Anthony and Kate. To justify his departure, Regé-Jean Page spoke to Variety about his discussion with production before season 1, who told him that each season was independent and had a specific plot: "I said to myself, 'That's interesting.' , because it felt like a limited series I can participate, I can contribute, and then the Bridgerton family moves forward. However, the actor is not replaced in the role of Simon during this season 2. His wife, Daphne, appears in this burst of 8 new episodes, and the Duke of Hastings is indeed mentioned a few times . She is not in season 3, however.

The Bridgertons Chronicles has been available on Netflix since December 25, 2020. To watch it in streaming, you simply need to have a subscription to the streaming platform. The entire season 1 and 2 are currently available and viewable on Netflix. Season 3 goes live on May 16 and June 13, 2024.

The universe of The Bridgertons Chronicles is infinitely expandable given the host of characters who appear in the first two seasons. Netflix has already released a spin-off dedicated to Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte - A Bridgerton story, on May 4, 2023. This spin-off is dedicated to the rise of the queen, and especially to her love story with the King George. Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury are also central to the plot.

Golda Rosheuval, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell appear in their respective roles from The Bridgerton Chronicles. The cast is also enriched with the presence of India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte Young), Michelle Fairley (Princess Augusta), Corey Mylchreest (King George Young), Arsema Thomas (Agatha Danbury Young), Sam Clemmett (Brimsley Young), Richard Cunnigham (Lord Bute), Tunji Kasim (Adolphus), Cyril Nri (Lord Danbury).