“The Boy and the Heron” by Hayao Miyazaki unveils a superb trailer before its cinema release

The latest film from Studios Ghibli is finally revealed with a first exclusive trailer. The film will be available in French cinemas in a few weeks.

It's an event for all fans of Japanese animated films. “The Boy and the Heron” has finally unveiled its first global trailer, several months after its release in Japan. On July 14, 2023, the Japanese public was able to discover the latest film from Studios Ghibli without any promotion being carried out around the feature film: we did not even know what the film was about or what it looked like.

From now on, the public can have a first glimpse of the latest film by Hayao Miyazaki, to whom we owe the masterpieces "Spirited Away", "Princess Mononoke", "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Howl's Moving Castle" . The 82-year-old Japanese director came out of retirement to direct “The Boy and the Heron,” which was to be his final film (but may not be).

In this trailer, we discover the adventure that young Mahito will experience, upset by the death of his mother in a fire, who finds himself living in the countryside with his father. There he meets a gray heron, who will become his guide in understanding the world.

In these first images, we find the touch of the Japanese director, whether it is the importance of respect for nature, the poetry of a magical universe, but also the weight of human actions and in particular war. “The Boy and the Heron” is already scheduled for a cinema release in France on November 1, 2023.