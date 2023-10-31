“The Boy and the Heron” by Hayao Miyazaki: at what age should you watch the film?

The latest film from Studios Ghibli, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, was released in theaters this Wednesday, November 1, 2023. But is “The Boy and the Heron” accessible to children?

The Boy and the Heron is the latest Ghibli film to watch in theaters. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, who came out of his short retirement specifically for this feature film, the cartoon was released in French cinemas this Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Like many past works from this Japanese animation studios, The Boy and the Heron is particularly demanding on the viewer. Hayao Miyazaki tells the story of Mahito, an 11-year-old boy who lost his mother in a fire. He then leaves to live in the countryside with his father and his new wife. There he meets a gray heron who will guide him and allow him to unravel the mysteries of the world around him.

We can't say much more about this organic animated film, which should be experienced as a true sensory and narrative experience. But if it is indeed a cartoon, that does not necessarily mean that the film is suitable for children.

It is always difficult to assess whether an animated feature film is accessible to children, as directors and producers are increasingly developing messages for parents and young people at the same time, while integrating elements, humor for example, to please little ones.

But the latest Ghibli film could nevertheless prove complex for children, particularly in its subject matter which can sometimes be obscure even for adults. The Boy and the Heron notably addresses issues of mourning and metaphysical questions about the world in sometimes opaque ways. While this contributes to the charm of the feature film, younger audiences may eventually be lost.

Furthermore, like Princess Mononoke or Howl’s Moving Castle, a few occasional scenes show blood. In the United States, the film has been rated PG-13, meaning parental guidance is strongly recommended and some scenes may not be suitable for children under 13. Conversely, in Japan, the film is considered for all audiences with no age restrictions. In France, the Association Française des Cinémas d’Art et d’Essai recommends it for ages 11 and up.