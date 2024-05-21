The best film of 2023 is finally available to stream on Netflix

Netflix subscribers can discover a superb film on the streaming platform, which can be considered one of the best of last year.

In the midst of the always exponential offer of streaming platforms and numerous cinema releases, we can unfortunately miss certain nuggets of the seventh art. Netflix is ​​putting one of the best films of 2023 online this week, if not the best, that you may have missed when it was released in theaters. Here's the perfect opportunity to catch up on streaming.

Steven Spielberg is a distinguished director who needs no introduction, who has a sense of filmed storytelling like few filmmakers. With Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, E.T., Jaws or Schindler's List, he has shaped the public imagination and created some of the greatest films of recent decades. And he did it again in 2023 by releasing The Fabelmans, one of the most personal films in his filmography.

In The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg recounts his childhood through that of his fictional double, Sammy Fabelmans, a young boy who grew up in Arizona in the 1950s and 1960s and who dreams of being a filmmaker. Discovering the power of images, he began to create his own films by immortalizing family moments, while the couple formed by his parents fell apart year after year.

In 2 hours 31 minutes, which we barely notice, Steven Spielberg reveals himself as few directors have been able to do before him. He waited for the death of his parents, who died in 2016 and 2020, to carry out this project that he has had in mind for many years. The coronavirus pandemic was the decisive element in the completion of this feature film: “As the health situation worsened, I wondered what I would like to leave behind me and what central issue I absolutely wanted to tackle ", we can read on Allociné.

The public discovers the birth of a major Hollywood filmmaker in this moving and superbly staged self-portrait, which dissects his relationship with cinema and allows him to reveal and transform the world. Paul Dano (The Batman, Little Miss Sunshine) and Michelle Williams (Dawson, Blue Valentine) play the Fabelman parents here and prove to be touchingly sincere in playing a couple on the verge of a breakup.

The troublemaker Seth Rogen is astonishingly tender here and delivers perhaps one of his best scores. After winning the Golden Globe for best dramatic film last year and winning over the press and public upon its theatrical release, The Fabelmans can now be seen on Netflix.