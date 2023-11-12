TF1's new streaming platform is coming soon to France, and it will be free

A new, free streaming platform will soon see the light of day. The first channel will bury MyTF1 to make way for TF1, with a lot of changes for viewers.

TF1 seeks to compete with Netflix, Disney and Amazon. The first channel will soon launch its new streaming platform, simply titled TF1. From January 8, 2024, viewers will be able to register on this completely free site (still with advertising interruptions), announced Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of the TF1 group, in an interview with Le Figaro.

Note, however, that the first channel was already putting its programs online on MyTF1, a streaming replay platform. With TF1, the audiovisual group is pushing the slider even further: while MyTF1 offers only 7 days of free replay, TF1 will offer “thirty days minimum”. This duration could therefore be up to forty-eight months for certain programs. In total, more than 15,000 hours of viewing have been announced by the CEO of the group.

By registering for free to TF1, users will have access to old seasons of the channel's cult series and shows, such as The Voice or Koh-Lanta. But the first channel will also offer exclusive programs, namely “200 family films, 200 series” and “the first on-demand information offer, Top Info”.

During March, the front page will launch “the first recommendation algorithm for joint listening”. No more hours of arguing with your partner, your partner, your children or other family members who do not have the same tastes: this algorithm intends to suggest programs adapted to all the profiles created on the same account , in order to generate proposals adapted to the tastes of several members of the household.

Who says new streaming platform, says shutdown of MyTF1 which will give way to TF1. This new streaming platform will be accessible via SFR, Bouygues Telecom and several connected televisions from Google, Samsung, LG, HiSense, Philips and Amazon Fire TV. Other boxes which do not support TF1 should however continue to offer MyTF1.