“Supersex”: should you watch the Netflix series about Rocco Siffredi?

Netflix is ​​releasing an Italian mini-series dedicated to the legend of the adult film. But do we really need to see the seven episodes of this fiction freely inspired by the life of Rocco Siffredi?

It’s a mini-series that promises to surprise subscribers which is released this week on Netflix. From this Wednesday, March 6, viewers can discover Supersex, a seven-episode biopic freely inspired by the life of Rocco Siffredi, and in particular behind the scenes: his family, his origins, and especially his relationship to love , even though he is the most famous porn star in the world.

It’s therefore a sulphurous series that Netflix subscribers can discover this week… but not only that. Allociné judges in fact that “the series goes well beyond voyeurism” by painting “the portrait of masculinity”. The media specializing in cinematographic and television news judges that the series "tells, through him, what constitutes the violence of a man, thus impacting his human relationships, his relationships - professional and personal - with women and his place in a world that sometimes perceives him as a God, sometimes as a machine." Same story with Télé-Loisir, which considers it “unfair to summarize Supersex only as an alignment of sex scenes” for a series which proves to be “as fascinating as it is intriguing”, despite its length.

Conversely, Le Parisien is “not sure” that the life of Rocco Tano, his real name, deserves a biopic, believing that “we are a little bored in this melodrama”. "It's a bit gloomy, this whole environment. And not exciting. Do we want to see that? Especially since in form, the series doesn't invent anything, the dialogues are flat, the situations and the plans quite agreed."

Even before its release, Supersex created a little controversy last December. When the trailer was released on social networks, several Internet users called for a boycott of the series. In question ? The problematic behavior of Rocco Siffredi in the 2000s, and more specifically towards the host Cécile de Ménibus. In 2006, she was forced by the adult film star to simulate a sex act during the show. Years later, Cécile de Ménibus denounced in the columns of Gala: “Ultimately, what he did on the set is rubbish. What is terrible is what he did backstage, grabbing me and sticking his tongue in my mouth."