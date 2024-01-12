“Sulphurous” and “unbearable”, this shock thriller is a real hit on Prime Video

A true phenomenon on TikTok, this English film with a traumatic storyline has been a hit in streaming since its release at the end of December.

The cinematic hit of the moment comes from Prime Video. A thriller put online on the streaming platform at the end of December 2023 has been at the top of the rankings since its release. On social networks, and particularly on TikTok, this feature film fuels conversations and creates buzz, with certain scenes having become memorable for users.

Saltburn is a film directed by Emerald Fennell, whose work was already praised for the impactful Promising Young Woman. This gothic thriller against a backdrop of social class criticism follows young Oliver Quick, an Oxford student who becomes close to the charismatic (and aristocratic) Felix Catton. The latter invites him to his family mansion in Saltburn for a summer. The dream will quickly turn into a nightmare...

The cast of Saltburn includes rising actors in British cinema. Barry Keoghan, moving in The Banshees of Inisherin and Slay of the Sacred Deer, plays the main character after a foray into the superhero films The Batman and The Eternals. He opposite Jacob Elordi, a rising star of the moment, revealed in The Kissing Booth and Euphoria. He currently plays Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla. They star alongside Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Richard E. Grant (Loki), Alison Oliver (Conversations with Friends) and Carey Mulligan (Maestro).

Saltburn divided criticism as “uncomfortable.” From the French press, the film received a rating of 2.8/5. If Le Figaro hails “a devastating and sumptuous gothic tale”, Première deplores a feature film “as flashy and hollow as the world it depicts”. But the film has nevertheless become a real phenomenon with Prime Video subscribers.

On social networks, it is the subject of a lot of discussions and comments. On TikTok, the hashtag dedicated to the film has generated more than 3.2 billion views. In question: its "gothic" beginnings, its "sulphurous" staging, but also the surprising turn that the plot takes, which left more than one speechless. An astonishing bathtub scene in particular provokes a lot of reaction, we won't say more...

Regardless, Saltburn is generating enough buzz to reach the top of the current best-viewed rankings. The film has been number one among Prime Video's most viewed feature films for several weeks in many countries around the world, including France, according to Flixpatrol data. If you also want to discover this feature film, go to Amazon's subscription streaming platform.