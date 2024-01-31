“Squid Game” season 2 reveals its first images, when is it released on Netflix?

Netflix has revealed the first images from season 2 of “Squid Game”, a Korean series that made waves in 2021.

Fans of Squid Game were starting to find it taking a long time. Since the first season exploded in September 2021, there has been no news about the sequel to the hit Korean series. This Thursday, February 1, Netflix shared images and information on the next releases coming to the streaming platform... And good news, Squid Game is one of them!

On social networks, Netflix subscribers were able to discover the first images of season 2 of the Korean event series. In these few seconds, we find our hero, Seong Gi-Hun, on the phone with what appears to be the game's recruiter (or new game master). The latter assures him that he would “regret” his decision, while the protagonist assures him that he “would find him. No matter what.”

Little information to sink your teeth into with these first images: Will Seong Gi-Hun participate in new Squid Games to destroy the game from the inside? Or on the contrary, does he have another plan that he intends to put into action? You will have to wait for the episodes to be released, or at least for a more substantial trailer to be posted online, to find out.

As a reminder, Squid Game is a series in which 456 people in financial difficulty find themselves participating in a survival competition. They stake their lives on traditional children's games. Only one can come out and win the coveted prize of 45.6 million won, or approximately 32 million euros. Warning, spoilers. At the end of the first season, the hero, Gi-hun wins the game at the cost of heavy sacrifices, notably the death of Sang-woo and his mother. He also discovers that Il-nam is the creator of the game before he passes away. Gi-hun, however, decides to rebel against continuing the deadly game in the final seconds of the series.

What is now confirmed, however, is the upcoming release of season 2. This will indeed see the light of day in 2024, on a date which has not yet been specified with further details. . What is certain is that the Korean series will once again be an event in the months to come.

Because Squid Game has been an unparalleled success on Netflix. It spent several weeks at the top of the most viewed non-English programs on Netflix after its release. The streaming platform also announced on social networks that it had accumulated 111 million views in one month, making it the best start for the site. To this day, it is still the most viewed non-English series of all time on Netflix, with 265.2 million views recorded, ahead of La Casa de Papel or Lupin. It even does better than the first season of Mercredi or season 4 of Stranger Things, both of which are colossi of the platform.