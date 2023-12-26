South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun dies: what did the actor from the film Parasite die of?

Aged 48, South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun known for his role in the film Parasite was found dead in a vehicle in Seoul according to a South Korean news agency.

Actor Lee Sun-kyun, aged just 48, died on December 27. His body was found lifeless inside a vehicle in central Seoul according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing the possibility of suicide. The police were looking for him after a report from his family. He had left a "farewell" letter earlier in the day and left his home. The actor was married and had two children.

It was director Bong Joon-ho's hit film Parasite that launched his international career. This film, awarded the Palme d'Or at Cannes, but also four Oscars in 2020, including Best Film, highlights class inequalities in Korea. We follow the adventures of a poor family trying to survive and escape poverty by working for a wealthy Korean family. Lee Sun-kyun played the role of the father of a wealthy family, who gets closer at his expense to the poor family he employs.

He first became known in his country thanks to his role in several series: The 1st Shop of Coffee Prince and Behind The White Tower in 2007, Pasta in 2010, then My Mister in 2018. He also played in several feature films by the director of the film Parasite, Hong Sang-soo, including Haewon and the Men in 2013. He also starred in the film Sleep, presented at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, out of competition, in the "Semaine de la critical".

The actor was the subject of a police investigation. He was suspected of using cannabis and other psychotropic drugs. South Korean law is very harsh when it comes to drug use or the sale of cannabis, with penalties of up to life in prison. This scandal had enormously affected the actor's career, depriving him of certain contracts, according to several South Korean media.