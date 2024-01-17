Should you watch 'Fargo' season 5? The critics are unanimous

Canal is broadcasting the new season of the series “Fargo” this Thursday, January 18, 2024. But is season 5 worth it? The critics' opinion.

Anthology of detective stories full of dark humor and violence, Fargo returns in a fifth season on Canal this Thursday. The encrypted channel broadcasts at 9:10 p.m. the first episode of the new detective story inspired by the Coen brothers' film of the same name. The series will, at the same time, be available for streaming on the MyCanal platform.

In season 5 of Fargo, ultra-violent sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) sends a criminal to kidnap a seemingly uneventful housewife, Dot (Juno Temple). But he considerably underestimates the different protagonists of the case, Dot in the lead, who turns out to be a woman fleeing a painful past ready to do anything to defend her family. After escaping in an extremely brutal manner, she assures her husband and mother-in-law (Jennifer Jason Leigh) that her disappearance is anecdotal, arousing the suspicion of those close to her.

If the first three seasons of Fargo had received their share of praise, season 4 had been received mixed by specialist critics. Suffice to say that this fifth season of 10 episodes was eagerly awaited by fans and the press.

And the critics are unanimous: season 5 of Fargo is a success that will keep Canal viewers in suspense. Le Point Pop hails "a stripped-down story, feminist with all the force of evidence, and above all terribly effective and moving", while the specialist magazine Première believes that it is, perhaps, " the best season since the first. For Les Echos, the series "returns to the basic ingredients that made its success", namely a brilliant casting, a scathing humor, polished production, but above all its very critical remarks on the violence which is plaguing the United States.

Particularly because this season 5 of Fargo paints a portrait of Trumpist America. Through his characters, his writing and his violence, creator Noah Hawley denounces the consequences of the last Republican mandate, in particular the in-betweenness, the anger that threatens to explode at any moment and the way in which all this has completely cracked the capacity of the United States to form a society. For Le Monde, the series “probes the depths of the American soul”.

Season 5 of Fargo is the event not to be missed starting this Thursday, January 18, 2024 on Canal. New episodes will be broadcast every week, and put online in parallel on MyCanal for fans.