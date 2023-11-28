Should you see “Wish”, the latest film from Disney Studios in the cinema?

The latest Disney animated film was released in theaters this Wednesday, November 29, 2023. But what do critics think of “Wish – Asha and the Lucky Star”?

The Disney Christmas movie has finally been released in theaters. Since this Wednesday, November 29, 2023, theater regulars can discover Wish – Asha and the Good Star, the latest from Mickey’s studio, on the big screen. This 62nd animated feature film is released to mark the centenary of Disney Studios. For the occasion, the film offers a tribute to animated creations with multiple references.

These are also found in the very plot of the film: Asha lives in the kingdom of Rosas, where all wishes can be granted. In the grip of despair, a young girl decides to wish on the lucky star. A cosmic force then responds to him, and will change his destiny.

In the casting, it is Océane Demontis who plays the heroine of the film in the French version. She plays opposite Lambert Wilson in the role of King Magnifico, while his wife is played by Isabelle Adjani. Finally, Gérard Darmon plays the goat Valentino.

But what do critics think of this 62nd Disney animated film? Most are far from being unanimously won over, since the film receives a score of 2.5/5 on the Allociné aggregator, out of 15 press titles listed.

Some media were seduced by the “bluffing” visual result which pays homage to the great Disney classics” (Paris-Match) or by the “wonder for young and old” (to see and read). Le Journal du Dimanche hails it as “a bouncy and beautifully colorful adventure comedy”, while L’Obs judges Wish – Asha and the Good Star “filled with emotion, poetry and a certain diversity of characters”.

For its part, Télé-Loisirs however believes that the film "respects the codes of the genre", even "if it lacks power compared to the classics".

But for other critics, the Disney magic didn't work. For Franceinfo, this celebration of the studio "tastes like a grimace soup, as the artistic conception of the film is disappointing", while Ecran Large considers that this 62nd film "directly joins the bottom of the basket of Disney productions". First criticism of Wish is its "very diligent academic side", which "is not enough to make a great or even a good film."

For Télé 7 Jours, the sauce does not work, since the magazine describes this film as “a sluggish opus, without genius or magic”. Libération's judgment is clear: "bland and sad, Disney's latest production fails in its homage to the 100th anniversary of the studios through its lack of coherence and its sloppy settings."