Should you see the new “Hunger Games”? Our review

A new film in the Hunger Games saga is released in theaters this Wednesday, November 15, 2023. We’ve seen it, here’s our review.

Eight years after the conclusion of Katniss's adventures in the cinema, the Hunger Games saga returns to cinemas. Fans of the franchise will be able to discover the prequel to the saga this Wednesday, November 15, 2023. In this adaptation of the novel The Ballad of the Serpent and the Songbird by Suzanne Collins released in 2020, we discover the youth of the one who will become the tyrannical president of Panem, Coriolianus Snow.

Played by Donald Sutherland in the previous films, this character is played here in his younger years by Tom Blythe. Aged 18, this brilliant student who must restore his family's honor becomes one of the mentors of the 10th Hunger Games, a deadly and punishing game that no longer interests the public. He finds himself having to coach Lucy Gray Baird, singer and District 12 candidate, and make her memorable in the public eye. And if possible, make her win.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Serpent and the Songbird will easily succeed in seducing fans of the franchise, but also others. Readers of the novel will find a very faithful transcription of Suzanne Collins' thick book, right down to its division into three acts which avoids feeling wearied by the 2 hours 40 minutes of viewing. We even regret that this story is not adapted into a mini-series, in order to take more time to explore certain relationships or certain characters.

Those who are not familiar with the work will discover the behind-the-scenes of the Hunger Games, this time shown with a new perspective. If we followed Katniss's participation and rebellion in the first four films, this is the behind the scenes of the creation of entertainment as morbid as it is addictive that Suzanne Collins attempts to depict.

The author, and by extension the creators of this 2023-style Hunger Games, then succeed in further developing their remarks on the society of spectacle, the manipulation of the masses by the media, but also the way in which an authoritarian regime constructs tyrants who will perpetuate violence and social inequality, but also those who will be critical enough to rebel. A statement which nonetheless remains terribly modern and current.

If the film is faithful to the novel, the challenge of the adaptation to the screen rests as much on the staging and the interpretation. Like the rest of the franchise before it, particular care is given to the settings and costumes of this dystopian society to highlight the social inequalities denounced. The main duo proves to be very convincing, Rachel Zegler particularly shining in the numerous singing sequences which dot the film.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Serpent and the Songbird is a spectacular and intelligent film, effective and polished, which has all the assets to achieve the same success as the previous films in the franchise. As a reminder, the four films featuring Katniss Everdeen's rebellion earned a total of $2.9 billion worldwide.