“She was my great love”: Kevin Costner completely under the spell of Whitney Houston after Bodyguard

Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston were very close after filming the movie "Bodyguard." The first has often caused confusion about the true nature of his feelings towards his co-star.

Released in 1992, Bodyguard has established itself over three decades as a staple of Hollywood romance. A huge box office success, this feature film is also known for the incredible performance of Whitney Houston at the end of the film, performing the hit "I will always love you" to the character played by Kevin Costner.

In this romantic film rebroadcast on TFX this February 8, 2024, Whitney Houston plays a film and music star facing death. She hires the services of a former secret service agent, converted into a bodyguard as impassive as he is recognized in the community. At first hostile to each other, they will end up developing unexpected feelings.

As is often the case with Hollywood romances, fans of Bodyguard have long wondered about the true nature of Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston's feelings. The first in fact insisted that she play in the film, despite her lack of experience and scheduling conflicts. And fortunately, because their chemistry was “immediate and powerful”, revealed an anonymous source.

After filming, they will remain very good friends... or more if they are similar? Kevin Costner's marriage to his first wife, Cindy, ended around the time that Bodyguard was released. The divorce was finalized in 1994, raising questions about a potential affair with Whitney Houston. This was never confirmed by the two parties involved.

Kevin Costner, on the other hand, has never hidden his admiration for Whitney Houston, both as a person and as an artist, in various interviews, during her lifetime or not. The actor will say in an interview on Good Morning America that "she was a very important person for [him]": "The world has connected us in a way that will never change. I didn't realize it how much before the preparation of his funeral, when everyone felt that it was important that I pay tribute to him.

During the funeral of the singer, who died on February 11, 2012 at the age of 48, Kevin Costner delivered a particularly moving speech: "The Whitney I knew, despite her success and her worldwide fame, always asked herself: 'Am I good enough? Am I pretty enough? Will they like me?' It was a burden that made her exceptional. You weren't just pretty – you were as beautiful as a woman could be. And people didn't just love you, Whitney: they adored you."

Subsequently, at the microphone of CNN, the actor will go even further: “She was my great love,” he declared. Friendship or love, the two stars shared a unique relationship regardless.