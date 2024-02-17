“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on TF1: explanation of the post-credits scenes

TF1 is broadcasting the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” this Sunday, February 18, 2024. Like all current superhero films, the feature film includes two post-credits scenes which open the doors to the MCU.

It's a habit for fans of Marvel films: we don't turn off the film before the end of the credits to discover exclusive scenes that tease the future of the characters. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, broadcast on TF1 this Sunday February 18, 2024 at 9:10 p.m., is no exception to the rule.

In total, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features two post-credits scenes, the first in the middle of the end credits, the second at the very end. We must therefore wait for the names to finish scrolling to discover what awaits Shang-Chi, Kati or Xialing in the next works of the MCU. If you're not patient, we'll explain the post-credits scenes to you below. Warning, the following contains spoilers.

The first post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, sees the hero and Katy (Awkwafina) in the Sanctuary with Wong, in remote conversation (following the technology used in Avengers: Endgame) with Captain Marvel ( Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner in his human form (Mark Ruffalo). The two Avengers wonder about the power of the Ten Rings, which sends a signal throughout the universe. The conversation cannot, however, continue since the two Avengers must be absent. Shang-Chi and Katy officially join the superhero team, before heading to karaoke with Wong.

But be careful, it's not over. The second post-credits scene of the Shang-Chi film is only visible at the very end, when the names have finished scrolling on the screen. This time, it is not the hero, but his sister, Xialing, who we find within the Ten Rings HQ. We quickly understand that Xialing has decided to take charge of the criminal organization led by her father, and her soldiers are in the middle of intensive training. But what does this have in store for the future of the MCU? Will Xialing be an opponent of her brother or a formidable ally? What is certain is that the Ten Rings organization will soon be back within the Marvel universe.

Because don’t panic, a second film featuring the characters of Shang-Chi should see the light of day at Marvel. Still directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, this feature film is still in the development phase. For now, the release date of the film is not yet known, and has not yet been announced by Marvel. However, it seems entirely possible that the characters of Shang-Chi and Kate will make an appearance in the next two Avengers films, currently scheduled for 2026 and 2027.