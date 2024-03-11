Series Mania 2024: discover the programming of the Lille festival

The Séries Mania Festival is being held in Lilles from March 15 to 22, 2024. We detail the series screened during the event.

The Séries Mania Festival is launching its new 2024 edition. From March 15 to 22, Lilles is getting into the color of television fiction by offering several screenings and previews never before seen in France. Nearly 3,000 professionals from the sector are invited to this event, considered the largest European (and free!) festival dedicated to series, while nearly 70,000 visitors are expected to participate in screenings, masterclasses, conferences and meetings.

In 2024, it will be possible to find several personalities, such as Douglas Kennedy, Bérénice Bejo, Kelly Rutherford or Laurent Lafitte, but also to attend previews of highly anticipated series such as The 3-Body Problem or season 4 of HPI. Below, we detail the series on the program for the Séries Mania 2024 festival.

Opening Ceremony: The 3-Body Problem