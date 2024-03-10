Ryan Gosling ignites the Oscars with his cover of "I'm Just Ken"

The interpreter of Ken in the film "Barbie" performed on the Oscar stage the hit "I'm just Ken" for which he was nominated in the Best Original Song category.

It was one of the most anticipated moments of the 96th Academy Awards this Sunday. Ryan Gosling put on a show on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles performing the hit “I’m Just Ken” from the movie Barbie. Like the other nominees in the Best Original Song category, the actor was invited to cover this song which has become iconic thanks to social networks.

And unsurprisingly, the actor who had already proven his singing and dancing talents in La La Land stole the show from the other celebrities, summoning all his “Ken energy” for his performance, and made a very strong impression on viewers who followed the Oscars live: "It's one of the best performances we've seen at the Oscars" can we read on X, just like the comment: "Ryan Gosling has more presence and charisma in live than any pop star.”

It was ultimately Billie Eillish and Finneas O'Connor, also nominated for Barbie, who won the Oscar for best original song for "What was I made for". But Ryan Gosling's performance will certainly be remembered. Below, relive Ryan Gosling's supercharged performance in video.

Since the release of Barbie on July 19, 2023, “I’m Just Ken” has become a hit, just like Ryan Gosling finally being recognized for his comedic talents, eight years after The Nice Guys. In Greta Gerwig's film, Ryan Gosling plays Barbie's foil doll who suffers from not being the object of Barbie's full attention and ends up discovering (and imposing) the patriarchy. For his hilarious performance, Ryan Gosling was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, but he had to lose to Robert Downey Jr who won the statuette for his performance in Oppenheimer.