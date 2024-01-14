Removed from Netflix, the best trilogy of all time returns to another streaming platform

Just after leaving Netflix, this trilogy considered the best of all time returns to another streaming platform.

It is sometimes difficult to see clearly in the catalog of streaming platforms. When a program disappears from one site, it may reappear on another. This is the case for the best cinematic trilogy of all time. After leaving Netflix at the end of November, it is now available on Prime Video.

The Godfather trilogy was produced between 1972 and 1990 by Francis Ford Coppola. Even today, it is considered one of the greatest cinematographic works of all time, even one of the greatest masterpieces of the seventh art.

Adapted from the novel by Mario Puzzo, The Godfather describes the power struggle that raged in New York between different mafia families, between 1945 and 1980. The plot mainly focuses on the character of Michael Corleone, played by Al Pacino. This son of a mobster initially wants to distance himself from his family's criminal activity, but ends up becoming one of the most influential American gangsters of his time.

The cast of these three films includes some of the greatest Hollywood actors of their generations: Al Pacino notably opposite Marlon Brando, Robert de Niro and Andy Garcia. Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, James Caan and Eli Wallach also play notable scores.

The third film is often considered the least successful of the Corleone saga, but the first and second installments are regularly found in the rankings of the best films of all time. On IMDB, the first alternates between second and third place, a ranking established according to viewer ratings and reviews. It also ranks second in the ranking of the best North American films established by the American Film Institute. He is preceded by Citizen Kane.

In addition to gaining public approval, the Godfather trilogy has won numerous awards. The first opus notably won the Oscar for best film and best actor for Marlon Brando (who refused it) in 1973. The second episode won six Oscars in 1975: best film, best director and best supporting role. for Robert de Niro. Ironically, the main actor of the trilogy, Al Pacino, never won the Oscar for his interpretation of Michael Corleone (he made up for it in 1993 with Le temps d'un weekend). Also nominated for an Oscar after its release, the third film ultimately left empty-handed.

All three parts of The Godfather have been available on Prime Video since January 15, 2024. If you haven't seen them, now is the chance to catch up on this cult trilogy!