“Quelle slap”: this surprising horror film released last year finds a new lease of life on Netflix

The most viewed film of the week on Netflix in France is a daring horror thriller. If you missed it in the cinema, now is the time to catch up on streaming.

A film released in the cinema can find a second lease of life in streaming. Netflix subscribers were not mistaken, since the most viewed feature film of the moment on the platform was released last year on the big screen.

In 2022, 442,929 French spectators went to discover “Black Phone” in cinemas, despite generally positive critical feedback. On Flixpatrol, a site listing successful streaming programs, it is now the most viewed film on Netflix in France since it was put online on September 22, 2023.

After discovering “Black Phone”, Netflix subscribers do not fail to share their opinions on social networks. And they are won over by this “masterful” thriller by Scott Derrickson: “damn what a slap!”, writes a user of concept, I enjoyed it, and the end made me release a little tear!”

If everyone has been taken in by this thriller, don't forget that it is a horror film and "Black Phone" "is very scary", can we read on X. Special mention to actor Ethan Hawke, “creepy as a masked killer”, for this other subscriber. “The film deserves its [number 1] spot on Netflix.”

Adapted from the novel by Joe Hill (son of Stephen King), "Black Phone" follows a teenager kidnapped and locked in a soundproof basement by a killer. Thanks to a telephone hung on the wall, the young boy comes into contact with the previous deceased victims of his kidnapper. This is his only chance to escape the clutches of his captor. Please note, this thriller is not suitable for children under 12.