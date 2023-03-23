Queen Charlotte: a sulphurous new trailer for the Bridgerton prequel

The spin-off series of "The Bridgerton Chronicle" will be released very soon on Netflix. A trailer has just been released.

[Updated Mar 23, 2023 4:41 PM] How did Charlotte and George III fall in love? What has their marriage changed in society? That's what fans of the Bridgertons will discover in Queen Charlotte, a spin-off miniseries of Netflix's cult romance series. A few weeks before its release on the streaming platform, on May 4, 2023, the prequel has a new trailer giving a glimpse of the chemistry between the king and the queen of The Bridgerton Chronicle , at the beginning of their romance.

In the cast of Queen Charlotte, fans of the Bridgertons will find well-known faces from the original series, such as Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) or Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). New actresses will embody their younger roles, respectively India Amarteifio, Arsema Thomas and Connie Jenkins-Greig. King George III will be played by Corey Mylchreest, while Richard Cunningham will be Lord Bute and Tunji Kasim Adolphus. Below, find all the information about Queen Charlotte as well as the new trailer for the series.

Queen Charlotte is a prequel to The Bridgerton Chronicle. It will focus on the youth of certain characters from the parent series, including Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton. The series will mostly focus on the romance between the character played by India Amarteifio/Golda Rosheuvel and King George III. This should in particular explain how this romance was controversial and contributed to changing the mores of the time as we can see them in the series.

Queen Charlotte is a spin-off from The Bridgerton Chronicle series. Its release date was made official by Netflix on the occasion of the release of the first trailer for the series. It is on May 4, 2023 that French subscribers to the streaming platform will be able to discover the entirety of this Bridgerton prequel, centered on the romance between Queen Charlotte and King George III.