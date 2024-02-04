“Pretty Woman” on M6: the ending of the film should have been much darker

Broadcast on M6, Garry Marshall's romantic comedy released in 1990 should have had a much more tragic ending than the one we know today.

It's a classic romantic comedy that can be rewatched this Monday evening. M6 broadcasts Pretty Woman, with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, this February 5, 2024 at 9:10 p.m. Viewers will be able to dive back into the romance between Edward, a rich, disillusioned businessman, who will regain a taste for life through contact with Vivian, a prostitute paid by the latter to play his girlfriend.

Served by the original soundtrack and especially the Roy Orbison song brought up to date during a shopping sequence that has become essential, this feature film also allowed Julia Roberts to become an essential Hollywood star, while the role was originally proposed to Meg Ryan or Molly Ringwald.

Like any self-respecting romantic comedy, Pretty Woman ends with an expected happy ending that has become cult for generations of spectators. And yet, this was not originally supposed to be the case. The film was originally called 3000, in reference to the amount of money Edward paid for Vivian's services. Before filming, the script underwent numerous changes.

According to the initial scenario, the conclusion of the film directed by Gary Marshall was to take a much darker turn: Edward and Vivian did not end up together. As Julia Roberts recalled in an Actors on Actors interview with Variety: "He threw her [Vivian] out of the car, threw the money in her face, if memory serves, and he drove off, leaving her in a dark alley ." It also does not specify whether the "he" in question refers to the character of Richard Gere or to another.

In the Netflix documentary The Movies that made us, we learn that Vivian finds herself with the 3,000 dollars promised by Edward, alone, and that she decides to take her friend Kit to Disney. Indeed, the screenwriter of the film explained in 2015 in the columns of Variety that the feature film was originally intended to be a critical commentary on the wealth gap in the United States, and in particular

And if the more classic conclusion of the happy ending was favored, it is partly thanks to the arrival of Garry Marshall as director, and especially to the performance of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts: “The alchemy between them was palpable on screen and during the auditions, recalls JF Lawton, the screenwriter, to Vanity Fair. We couldn't imagine it could end any other way, they lit up in each other's presence."

And it is undoubtedly thanks to this that Pretty Woman has become so cult, more than 30 years after its first cinema release. Please note that if you cannot see the film when it is broadcast on M6 this Monday, February 5, it is also available for streaming on the Disney and Netflix subscription platforms.