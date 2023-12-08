Pierre Arditi victim of a new malaise: what happened?

The actor is expected to return to the stage this Saturday, November 9, in the evening, the day after a second bout of illness during a performance.

His entourage assures that Pierre Arditi will return to the stage this Saturday, December 9, the day after a new illness. Aged 79, actor Pierre Arditi suffered a collapse on stage on Friday evening, December 8, reports BFM TV. About twenty minutes after the start of the piece, he began to no longer remember his text, before no longer speaking. The curtain was lowered and the theater was evacuated. He was rushed to hospital in absolute emergency around 10 p.m. Questioned by BFM TV, actor Jean-Michel Ribes, who spoke to Pierre Arditi on the phone during the day, said he did not “detect any particular fragility, not the shadow of a fragility” in the actor.

This discomfort comes only two months after a previous discomfort on stage, which occurred on September 27 during the performance of the play Lapin at the Edouard VII theater in Paris. The actor stopped for several weeks to rest and began performing on stage again at the beginning of October, before canceling further performances due to fatigue. The play was resumed ten days later. On the set of “C à vous”, at the beginning of November, the actor confided: “No longer being a partridge of the year, unfortunately, I am forced to admit that I am no longer a young man and so I have to be a little more careful."